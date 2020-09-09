Left Menu
Jaishankar meets his Kyrgyz, Tajik counterparts; discusses ways to enhance bilateral ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held separate bilateral meetings with his Kyrgyz and Tajik counterparts here and discussed bilateral ties and ways to boost India's strategic partnership with the two Central Asian countries. The two leaders discussed issues of bilateral and regional interest. "Agreed to further enhance our strategic partnership in all spheres," Jaishankar wrote.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held separate bilateral meetings with his Kyrgyz and Tajik counterparts here and discussed bilateral ties and ways to boost India's strategic partnership with the two Central Asian countries. Jaishankar is here on a four-day visit to Russia to attend a meeting of the foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

"A fruitful meeting with FM Chingiz Aidarbekov of Kyrgyz Republic on SCO sidelines," Jaishankar tweeted after his first bilateral meeting of the day. The two leaders discussed issues of bilateral and regional interest.

"Agreed to further enhance our strategic partnership in all spheres," Jaishankar wrote. Jaishankar thanked Aidarbekov for the support in facilitating the return of Indian nationals from the Central Asian country.

Air India operated several flights under Vande Bharat Mission to evacuate its nationals stranded in other nations due to lockdown. About 4,500 Indian students are studying medicine in various medical institutions in Kyrgyzstan. A few businessmen are engaged in trade and services in Kyrgyzstan, according to the Indian Embassy in Bishkek.

Jaishankar later said he held a warm meeting with Tajik counterpart Sirojiddin Muhriddin. "Pleased with our growing bilateral and regional cooperation. Highly value this strategic partnership," Jaishankar tweeted.

