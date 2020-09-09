Parimal Nathwani takes oath as RS member
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2020 16:16 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 16:16 IST
Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday administered the oath of office in his chamber to Parimal Nathwani of Yuvajana Sramika Rythu (YSR) Congress Party
Nathwani has been re-elected as member of the Rajya Sabha for the third term. He was first elected to Rajya Sabha in May 2008 and again in April 2014 from Jharkhand. In his third and present term, he has been elected from Andhra Pradesh
Rajya Sabha Secretary General Desh Deepak Verma and other senior officers of the RS Secretariat were also present on the occasion.
