Cops seize heroin worth Rs 6 lakh in Sealdah area

The police has recovered more than700 gm heroin, worth around Rs 6 lakh, from the possession ofa man in Sealdah area of the city

One person identified as Khokon Seikh of Subhasgram areain South 24 Parganas district has been arrested in thisconnection, a Kolkata Police officer said

The contraband, kept in a bag, was found from theaccused when he was standing in front of a stall in SisirMarket near Sealdah station on Tuesday night, the officersaid.