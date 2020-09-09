Left Menu
Five-day Gujarat Assembly session from Sept 21

The decision to call this five-day monsoon session was taken by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani during the state cabinet meeting held on Wednesday, Gujarat Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pradeepsinh Jadeja said. Around 24 Bills will be tabled during the session, the minister said while indicating that it may not have Question Hour.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 09-09-2020 17:52 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 17:52 IST
A five-day monsoon session of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly will be convened from September 21, the state government said on Wednesday. The decision to call this five-day monsoon session was taken by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani during the state cabinet meeting held on Wednesday, Gujarat Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pradeepsinh Jadeja said.

Around 24 Bills will be tabled during the session, the minister said while indicating that it may not have Question Hour. "We have urged the Assembly Speaker to not include Question Hour this time. If the need arises, the speaker can allow short notice questions after discussing them with the ministers concerned," Jadeja told reporters in Gandhinagar.

He added that a resolution hailing the contribution of "corona warriors" will also be brought during the session. Jadeja said that necessary steps will be taken to stop human-to-human transmission of coronavirus during the session.

"Before the session, tests will be conducted on everyone, starting from the CM to MLAs, reporters, security personnel and entire staff of Assembly Secretariat. Entry will be given only if the test comes negative," he said..

