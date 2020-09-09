Left Menu
Development News Edition

14 children trafficked from Bihar rescued in Delhi; 10 held

As per protocol, the rescued children who are in the age group of 12-14 years have been taken to a quarantine centre in south Delhi's Lajpat Nagar, they said. The matter came to notice after an information was received from an NGO on September 7 about 14 minors being brought to Delhi by Mahananda Express Train from different districts of Bihar, a senior police officer said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2020 18:09 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 18:09 IST
14 children trafficked from Bihar rescued in Delhi; 10 held

Fourteen children allegedly trafficked from different districts of Bihar to Delhi were rescued and 10 people were arrested by the Railway unit of Delhi Police, officials said on Wednesday. As per protocol, the rescued children who are in the age group of 12-14 years have been taken to a quarantine centre in south Delhi's Lajpat Nagar, they said.

The matter came to notice after an information was received from an NGO on September 7 about 14 minors being brought to Delhi by Mahananda Express Train from different districts of Bihar, a senior police officer said. A joint operation was launched at the Old Delhi Railway Station by police along with NGO Bachpan Bacho Andolan, Salam Balak Trust and RPF personnel. The team kept a vigil on the movement of passengers and closely monitored the CCTV cameras to see any suspicious movement, he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railways) Harendra K Singh said "Ten persons were detained and 14 children accompanying them were rescued. These children were medically examined and taken to quarantine centre, Lajpat Nagar." "They were produced before the Child Welfare Committee through video conferencing. Based on their statements before the committee, a case was registered and the ten accused persons were arrested," he added. During interrogation, the accused disclosed that the children belong to different districts of Bihar. Among those rescued, nine children are from Katihar, two from Begusarai, two from Kishanganj and one from Purnia. They had planned to take them to different places including four to Azadpur and two to Seelampur in Delhi, two to Faridabad in Haryana and six to Punjab, he said.

Due to the shortage of labourers amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the traffickers saw an opportunity to get the children employed in factories and targeted poor families in Bihar, the DCP said. The arrested accused have been identifed as Md. Akbar (35), Md. Manzoor Alam (25), Naushad (36), Tasuvil (30), Md. Naseem (35), Aman Kumar Sharma (21), Noor Alam (32), Md. Mehraj (24), Maskhur Alam (23) and Mahesh Lal Kewat (33), all residents of Bihar, police said.

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Data consumption, 'gentle price hikes' to drive ARPU recovery, telecom industry growth: Report

Rising data consumption and gentle price hikes are expected to drive Average Revenue Per User ARPU recovery, while upgrade to smartphones by subscribers and access to high-speed internet will be industry growth catalysts, according to a rep...

World News Roundup: AstraZeneca pauses coronavirus vaccine trial; United States formally announces troop reduction in Iraq and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.Nobel laureate Alexievich denounces Belarus terror as another activist is detainedNobel prize-winning author Svetlana Alexievich accused the Belarus authorities of terrorising their own pe...

Retailers, ecommerce platforms should get similar deal in festive time: trade body

Mobile phone retailers have urged handset companies to allow them a level playing field by offering the same deal which ecommerce majors like Amazon and Flipkart get during the coming festive season, an official said on Wednesday. Asserting...

Pound dips to 6-week low as UK clashes with EU over Brexit bill

The pound briefly fell below 1.29 on Wednesday to its lowest level in six weeks against the dollar as new legislation on Britains post-Brexit plans stoked fears that trade talks with the European Union would derail. The text of a bill on li...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020