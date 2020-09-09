Maha: Two die in lightning strike in Palghar district

Maha: Two die in lightning strike in Palghar districtPTI | Palghar | Updated: 09-09-2020 18:46 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 18:46 IST
Two persons were killed onWednesday in a lightning strike in Palghar district ofMaharashtra, an official said
The incident occurred near Kurze dam in Talasaritaluka, said district disaster cell chief Vivekanand Kadam
The deceased Sachin Kurve (27) and Atul Govari (18)were residents of Bendgaon, he said.
