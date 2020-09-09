Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maliwal demands chargesheets in 3 days, capital punishment for rapists of minor & 86-yr-old

Delhi Commission For Women chief Swati Maliwal on Wednesday wrote to LG Anil Baijal to ensure that the police file chargesheets in the rape cases of a 12-year-old girl and an 86-year-old woman within three days.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2020 18:55 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 18:55 IST
Maliwal demands chargesheets in 3 days, capital punishment for rapists of minor & 86-yr-old

Delhi Commission For Women chief Swati Maliwal on Wednesday wrote to LG Anil Baijal to ensure that the police file chargesheets in the rape cases of a 12-year-old girl and an 86-year-old woman within three days. She also urged Baijal to ensure exemplary punishment of death penalty to the culprits in both the cases in a fast tracked manner.  A 12-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted last month while an 86-year-old woman was raped on September 7.

"The minor has suffered untold miseries and grievous injuries on her private parts and still continues to be hospitalised in AIIMS. The 90-year-old woman, who was raped the day before yesterday, has also been subjected to vicious beatings and gruesome rape by a 37-year-old man. She continues to be in deep trauma," she said in the letter. The Delhi Police has registered FIRs in both the matters and has arrested the concerned men, Maliwal said.

"Since these cases are really distressing and brutal, I appeal to you to kindly look into the matter and ensure exemplary punishment – death penalty to the culprits in both the cases in a fast tracked manner," she said. Maliwal urged him "to issue necessary orders to police to file the chargesheet in both matters within next three days and also direct suitable arrangements for speedy trial of the cases ensuring the completion of trial in two months".

"I plead your hon'ble self to try and ensure the strongest action against the culprits in both these cases," she added. Maliwal said she had met both the survivors and "can never ever forget their pain and trauma". The families of the survivors also want that their cases be fast tracked and the perpetrators be given the capital punishment, she added.

It’s unfortunate that in today’s times females of all ages whether it's an eight-month-old baby, a 12-year-old girl or a 90-year-old woman are all unsafe, she said, adding that "there is a complete lack of fear of law in the minds of criminals and the laxity of the system emboldens them to commit gruesome crimes against women and girls in the country". "The justice delivery mechanism in the country is painfully long and cumbersome which more often than not breaks the spirit of the girl or woman who has been raped," the letter said.

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. becoming key driver of militarization in South China Sea, says top China diplomat

The Chinese governments senior diplomat, State Councillor Wang Yi, said on Wednesday the United States is directly intervening in territorial and maritime disputes in the South China Sea due to its own political needs. It is becoming the bi...

Greek wildfire rages near Athens, residential areas evacuated

A wildfire fanned by strong winds forced the evacuation of a boarding school and six residential areas southeast of Athens on Wednesday, Greeces fire brigade said.The settlement of Feriza and five more areas about 45 kilometres 28 miles fro...

Make nature conservation a people's movement: Vice Prez Naidu on 'Himalayan Day'

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday called for making nature conservation a peoples movement and appealed to all citizens, especially the youth, to actively take up the cause. Speaking at a webinar here to mark Himalayan Day, he ca...

Happiest Minds Technologies IPO a huge hit among investors; subscribed 151 times

The initial public offering of IT services firm Happiest Minds Technologies garnered massive response from investors as it was subscribed a whopping 151 times on the last day of bidding on Wednesday. According to data available with the NSE...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020