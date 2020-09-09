Left Menu
LG Manoj Sinha visits forward areas along IB in J-K's Samba, reviews security setup

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 09-09-2020 20:27 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 20:15 IST
Manoj Sinha Image Credit: IANS

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday visited forward areas along the International Border (IB) in Samba district and reviewed the security setup, officials said. Flanked by Border Security Force Inspector General (IG) N S Jamwal and other civilian officials, the LG visited BSF border outpost (BoP) Bobiya along the IB, they said.

Jamwal briefed Sinha about border domination grid, assessment on threat perception and various measures undertaken to strengthen the border protection grid, according to the officials. The LG interacted with BSF officers and commanders, and stressed that the government recognises their unparalleled contribution towards national security.

He expressed confidence in the measures taken by the BSF to safeguard people's lives and property and prevent transborder crime. Jamwal requested the LG to look into the erratic power supply to border lights and prevent frequent disruptions as it hampers border domination, the officials said.

The LG assured to solve all issues brought to his notice by the BSF and presented a food basket to the jawans at the BOP, they said. Sinha also interacted with residents of border villages during his visit.

