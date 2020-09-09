Left Menu
Maha: Two held for transporting charas worth crores in Thane

Acting on a tip-off, a team from the Thane police's anti-narcotic cell intercepted a truck at Kharigaon toll plaza on Tuesday evening and found over 65 kg of the banned substance in the vehicle, an official said. The police seized the contraband valued at Rs 3.25 crore and arrested the driver and the cleaner of the truck, which was heading towards Mumbra, he said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 09-09-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 20:46 IST
Two persons were arrested for allegedly transporting charas worth Rs 3.25 crore in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Wednesday. Acting on a tip-off, a team from the Thane police's anti-narcotic cell intercepted a truck at Kharigaon toll plaza on Tuesday evening and found over 65 kg of the banned substance in the vehicle, an official said.

The police seized the contraband valued at Rs 3.25 crore and arrested the driver and the cleaner of the truck, which was heading towards Mumbra, he said. An offence under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the accused at Kalwa police station, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

