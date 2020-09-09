Left Menu
60 pc of 89,000 new COVID-19 cases in India reported from 5 states only

India reported 89,706 new cases and 60 per cent of which were reported from five states only, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2020 20:53 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 20:53 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

India reported 89,706 new cases and 60 per cent of which were reported from five states only, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With 1,115 more deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached 73,890.

The total cases in the country stands at 43,70,129 including 8,97,394 active cases, 33,98,845 cured/discharged/migrated. Maharashtra is the worst-hit state with more than 2,40,000 followed by Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh with more than 96,000 each.

Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu contribute 61 per cent of the total active cases. India has registered the highest single-day recoveries of nearly 75,000, the health ministry said.

More than 11.5 lakh COVID-19 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours. With 11,54,549 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, India has further strengthened the national diagnostic capacity.

Andhra Pradesh reported 10,418 new COVID-19 cases reported in today. The total number of cases now at 5,27,512 including 97,271 active cases, 4,25,607 recoveries, and 4,634 deaths, according to the State COVID-19 nodal officer. In Karnataka, 9,540 new COVID-19 cases and 128 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours.

There are 4,21,730 cases in the state now, including 3,15,433 discharges and 99,470 active cases, according to the State Health Department. Kerala reported 3,402 new COVID19 cases today. The active cases now stand at 24,549 in the state.

As many as 160 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Manipur in the last 24 hours. The state's tally reached 7,362 including 5,548 recoveries, 1,774 active cases, and 40 deaths. Punjab's tally has climbed to 69,684, including 2,061 deaths and 50,558 cured patients. The active cases reached 17,065, according to the State Health Department. (ANI)

