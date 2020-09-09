Barr defends Justice Department intervention in Carroll defamation case against Trump
U.S. Attorney General William Barr on Wednesday defended his department's decision to intervene and defend President Donald Trump against a defamation lawsuit brought by author E. Jean Carroll who has alleged that Trump raped her in the 1990s.
"This was a normal application of the law. The law is clear. It is done frequently," Barr said during a press conference in Chicago, noting that elected officials who answer questions about their personal lives in the course of their federal employment can be defended by government attorneys.
