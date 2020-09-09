Lebanon's Shi'ite Hezbollah group condemns U.S. sanctions on allied politicians - statement

Lebanon's Shi'ite Hezbollah group condemns U.S. sanctions on allied politicians - statementReuters | Beirut | Updated: 09-09-2020 21:48 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 21:39 IST
Lebanon's Shi'ite Hezbollah group on Wednesday condemned a U.S. decision to impose sanctions on two former Lebanese government ministers, adding in a statement that the United States would not be able to achieve its goals.
The United States expanded sanctions related to Lebanon on Tuesday by blacklisting two former government ministers, Ali Hassan Khalil and Yusuf Finyanus. It said the two men had aided Hezbollah, which Washington brands a terrorist group.
