Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nirav Modi’s mental health, Indian prisons in focus at UK extradition case

Besides fears related to a COVID-19 outbreak earlier in the year, references were also made to a medical expert’s “addendum report” which highlighted “much more serious” concerns around Modi’s mental health. UK-based prisons expert Dr Alan Mitchell, who has previously given witness statements in the extradition case of former Kingfisher Airlines boss Vijay Mallya, and the medical expert are among a set of defence witnesses scheduled to give live evidence in court over these issues later this week.

PTI | London | Updated: 09-09-2020 22:14 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 21:58 IST
Nirav Modi’s mental health, Indian prisons in focus at UK extradition case
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Nirav Modi's fragile mental health and the prison conditions in India were once again in focus during the fugitive diamond merchant's ongoing extradition hearing related to the Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam case at a UK court here on Wednesday. The third day of the five-day hearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court, presided over by Justice Samuel Goozee, was devoted to the defence laying out further arguments against a prima facie case of fraud and money laundering against Modi, who observed the court proceedings via live videolink from Wandsworth Prison in London. The 49-year-old jeweller seemed particularly inanimate through most part of the day, with the judge at one point pausing the hearing to check if the videolink had frozen and asked Modi to keep moving from time to time so the court can be sure he is still connected to the proceedings.

Modi's defence team, led by barrister Clare Montgomery, raised further issues around the conditions at Barrack 12 at Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai, where he is to be lodged on being extradited, claiming it is covered in its entirety in a blue metallic cover since it housed a terrorist in 2007. This makes the barrack "incredibly hot", with other problems such as damp, dust, insects and rodents, she quoted testimony as saying. Besides fears related to a COVID-19 outbreak earlier in the year, references were also made to a medical expert's "addendum report" which highlighted "much more serious" concerns around Modi's mental health.

UK-based prisons expert Dr Alan Mitchell, who has previously given witness statements in the extradition case of former Kingfisher Airlines boss Vijay Mallya, and the medical expert are among a set of defence witnesses scheduled to give live evidence in court over these issues later this week. They will be cross-examined by Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) barrister Helen Malcolm, who is arguing on behalf of the Indian government. During Wednesday's hearing, Modi's defence team also claimed their client had been the subject of a "trial by media" and would not receive a fair trial in India.

After the judge had turned down a defence request earlier this week to allow retired Indian high court judge Abhay Thipsay to give his videolink expert statement privately, his written statement was briefly presented in court to highlight assertions against the admissibility of certain evidence presented by the government of India. Thipsay's testimony questions whether the statements provided by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) meet the "statutory requirements" under Indian law and raises doubts over whether certain alleged actions, such as the destruction of mobile phones, "amount to disappearance of evidence". Modi is subject to two sets of criminal proceedings, the first brought by the CBI relating to a large-scale fraud said to have been committed upon PNB and the ED case, relating to the laundering of the proceeds of that fraud. A further extradition request was made in February this year of two additional offences of the disappearance of evidence and intimidating a witness.

The CPS must establish a prima facie case against Modi to allow the judge to rule that he has a case to answer before the Indian courts. If the judge finds in favour of the Indian government, the issue will go back to UK Home Secretary Priti Patel to formally certify his extradition to India to stand trial. A ruling in the case is not expected before the end of this year or early next year, as a final submissions hearing has been tentatively scheduled for December 1. The charges against the diamond merchant centre around his firms Diamonds R Us, Solar Exports and Stellar Diamonds making fraudulent use of a credit facility offered by PNB, known as "letters of undertaking" (LoUs), which resulted in a fraud amounting to nearly USD 2 billion.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

France says U.S. blocking global digital tax talks

The U.S. government is blocking international talks on cross-border taxation of digital giants and Europe should prepare to go ahead with a European tax if there is no global deal by year end, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on ...

Soccer-Italy's Serie A clears way for private equity investment

Italys Serie A soccer clubs agreed on Wednesday to set up a new media company to handle the broadcast rights for top-flight Italian soccer and are deciding between two rival private equity bids seeking a stake in the business, club official...

Three districts of Nepal ease lockdown imposed to contain spread of coronavirus

Authorities from three districts of Nepal have decided to ease the lockdown imposed three weeks ago to contain the spread of coronavirus, an official statement said on Wednesday. Nepals coronavirus tally jumped to 49,219 on Wednesday wit...

DMRC's Blue, Pink lines reopen; interchange facility at 9 stations start after 171-day COVID hiatus

Delhi Metros Blue Line and Pink Line resumed services with interchange facilities at nine stations on Wednesday after being closed for 171 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said. The services resumed with curtailed operations on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020