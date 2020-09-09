Tamil Nadu reports 5,584 new COVID-19 cases

As many as 5,584 new COVID-19 cases, 6,516 discharges, and 78 deaths were reported on Wednesday in Tamil Nadu, said the State Health Department. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state rose to 4,80,524 including 4,23,231 discharges and 8,090 deaths.

Tamil Nadu is among the five states that account for nearly 70 percent of deaths due to COVID-19 in the country, Union Health Ministry said. India's COVID-19 case tally has crossed the 43-lakh mark with a spike of 89,706 new cases and 1,115 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday.

"The total case tally stands at 43,70,129 including 8,97,394 active cases, 33,98,845 cured/discharged/migrated and 73,890 deaths," the Ministry added. (ANI)