Two dead, two injured as car overturns

Two persons were killed and two others seriously injured when a speeding car overturned in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Wednesday, police said. The driver of the speeding car on way to Patratu from Ramgarh lost control over the vehicle and it overturned and fell into a roadside paddy field near Chaingada village, the police said.

One person died on the spot while another succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Two others critically injured were admitted to Sadar hospital in Ramgarh, the police said. B N Ojha, officer in charge of Bhadaninagar police station who rushed to the spot said that the two deceased hailed from Hazaribag, but their identity is yet to be ascertained while two other two seriously injured are undergoing treatment in Sadar hospital.