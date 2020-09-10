Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi: Woman held for cheating people on pretext of getting govt jobs

Delhi Police has arrested a woman for allegedly cheating people on the pretext of getting them government jobs.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2020 00:17 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 00:17 IST
Delhi: Woman held for cheating people on pretext of getting govt jobs
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Police has arrested a woman for allegedly cheating people on the pretext of getting them government jobs. The woman named Anita Dhiman was arrested by Hazrat Nizamuddin Poice Station after a complaint was filed by Mukesh Kumar.

According to police, Kumar along with his brother reported that in June 2020, they came in contact with lady Anita Dhimam who allegedly told him that she had contacts in various government departments in Delhi. "She induced them that if they are ready to spend some money, she may get a government job for their son for daughter in Delhi through the VIP quota category. They assured upon her and gave Rs. 4.45 lacs for getting the job of their daughter and son for the post of UDC. To date, neither did she get a job nor returned their amount," police said.

The police also got to know that she had taken Rs 1.35 lakhs from a person named Kishan Jaiswal on the same pretext. During interrogation, the woman said that she is a widow and has no children or other relatives and she was in dire need of money as many criminal cases against her are pending trial in Saket court.

"Therefore, she used to search innocent persons and induced them for getting a government job in Delhi," police said. She was arrested from the Bhogal market in Jangpura where she came to cheat one more person.

Dhiman disclosed that she is previously involved in such offence for the last 15 years, police said. Earlier, she was convicted for 16,450 days and a fine of Rs 4,000 in a case. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Rookie QB Burrow named a Bengals captain

Rookie quarterback Joe Burrow was named one of the Cincinnati Bengals six team captains for 2020 on Wednesday. The No. 1 overall draft pick joined a group of veterans wide receiver A.J. Green, running back Giovani Bernard, linebacker Josh B...

Venezuela gasoline queues grow as Iranian tankers take long route

By Efrain Otero and Jonathan Saul SAN ANTONIO DE LOS ALTOS, VenezuelaLONDON, Sept 9 Reuters - A ngry Venezuelans are once again stuck in long service station lines due to rationing by President Nicolas Maduros government, which is awaiting ...

Nobel laureate Alexievich denounces Belarus 'terror' as another activist is detained

Nobel prize-winning author Svetlana Alexievich accused the authorities in Belarus of terrorising their own people on Wednesday as another opposition politician was detained by masked men in plain clothes. Maxim Znak was the latest figure to...

Stalls will be provided at 'discounted rate' to artists at Delhi Haat, tourism dept campuses: Govt

The Delhi government has decided to provide stalls at a discounted rate to artists and artisans across all the campuses of the tourism department including Delhi Haat. The decision was taken after Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020