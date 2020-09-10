Left Menu
Development News Edition

Andhra CM to free SHGs from debt under new scheme

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch 'YSR Asara' scheme for Self-Help Groups (SHGs) on September 11.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 10-09-2020 02:44 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 02:44 IST
Andhra CM to free SHGs from debt under new scheme
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch 'YSR Asara' scheme for Self-Help Groups (SHGs) on September 11. Under the scheme, outstanding loans of SHGs will be reimbursed and a sum of Rs 6345.87 crore will be released for the benefit of 7,91,257 SHGs.

The promise was made after Reddy observed that many women of state have incurred massive loans to cope with the expenses towards education, health care, elderly care, daily needs, and other emergencies and this resulted in them getting into a vicious cycle of debts due to their incapability to cope with the exorbitant rates of interest. Reddy had promised that the Andhra Pradesh government will reimburse all the outstanding loans taken by all the women members of self-help groups belonging to the SC, ST, BC, and minority communities as on April 11, 2019, in four instalments.

Consequentially, when the sum of the outstanding loans as on the cut off date was calculated, the result was over Rs. 25,383.49 cr. The women will not be forced to go back to taking loans at high-interest rates once again. This amount can also be used for their future prospects if they have repaid their loan already, as the government will still stick to its promise of reimbursing the total outstanding loan. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

AstraZeneca pauses coronavirus vaccine trial as participant illness investigated

AstraZenecas suspension of global trials of its experimental coronavirus vaccine after an illness in a study subject in Britain has cast doubt on prospects for an early rollout of one of the most advanced COVID-19 vaccines in development. A...

Rockets' Covington passes concussion protocol

Houston Rockets forward Robert Covington passed a concussion test on Wednesday and is expected to play in Thursdays Game 4 against the Los Angeles Lakers. The club lists Covington as questionable on its injury report.Covington was injured o...

EXCLUSIVE-Boeing to face independent ethics probe over lunar lander bid -document

Boeing Co is submitting to an independent review of its compliance and ethics practices, according to an agreement struck with NASA and the U.S. Air Force and seen by Reuters, part of widening fallout from its behavior in bidding to supply ...

Floods kill at least 13 and injure 19 in Burkina Faso

Floods have killed at least 13 people and injured 19 others in Burkina Faso following days of heavy rains across the country, including the capital, the government said on Wednesday.Torrential rains have been recorded in the Sahel regions o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020