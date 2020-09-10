Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farmers, troops skirmish over water in northern Mexico

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has said he would ask the Attorney General's Office to investigate a clash between hundreds of farmers and National Guard troops at a dam in the northern state of Chihuahua and a subsequent incident that left two people dead.

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 10-09-2020 04:42 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 04:42 IST
Farmers, troops skirmish over water in northern Mexico

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has said he would ask the Attorney General's Office to investigate a clash between hundreds of farmers and National Guard troops at a dam in the northern state of Chihuahua and a subsequent incident that left two people dead. It was the latest flashpoint in a months-long conflict over the Mexican government's attempts to pay off its water debt with the United States over objections of local farmers.

The circumstances of the two deaths were unclear. The National Guard, which is largely made up of military police and soldiers, said it had arrested three people with tear gas projectiles and a gun magazine on Tuesday night. It said that when guardsmen tried to transport the three to the town of Delicias they were intercepted and fired on from several vehicles. The troops returned fire, and later found one person dead and one wounded in a vehicle. The second person died later at a hospital.

Javier Corral, the governor of Chihuahua state, said in a statement that the Guard was to blame and had "attacked" the couple, a man and a woman, who had participated in the protests earlier Tuesday. "On their way back (from the protests) they were attacked by the National Guard, according to several witness accounts," Corral said.

"We energetically condemn these acts, as we condemn the use of violence," said Corral, adding "this act will not go unpunished", and calling on federal prosecutors to investigate. Video from the clash Tuesday showed stick and rock wielding protesters skirmishing with guardsmen in riot gear amid a cloud of tear gas. The guardsmen eventually pulled back and the protesters succeeded in closing the valves in the Boquilla dam to keep water from escaping the reservoir.

"It's very unfortunate what happened yesterday," López Obrador said at his Wednesday morning news conference. "The National Guard prudently left to avoid a confrontation." Mexico has fallen behind in the amount of water it must send north from its dams under a 1944 treaty, and time is running out to make up the shortfall by the October 24 deadline. In late July, demonstrators in Chihuahua burned several government vehicles, blocked railway tracks and set afire a government office and highway tollbooths to protest the release of water from local dams to pay the US.

López Obrador has advocated paying the debt, noting that Mexico receives four times more water under the treaty from the Colorado River than it contributes in the Rio Grande area. The United States generally pays its water contributions regularly on an annual basis.

López Obrador claims Mexico has enough water in dams to supply local farmers and repay its debt, which built up over a number of years. The issue is a difficult one for the president, who said he fears the US government could impose tariffs on Mexican products or close border crossings in retaliation.

López Obrador has said the protests are being fanned by opposition politicians for their own motives. The conservative opposition National Action Party has been involved in encouraging the protests. The expansion of water-hungry crops has meant that Mexico has used 71 per cent of the northward-flowing Conchos River, while under the treaty it should use only 62% of the water, letting the rest flow into the Rio Bravo, also known as the Rio Grande, on the border.

In the past, Mexico has delayed payments, hoping that periodic tropical storms from the Gulf of Mexico would create occasional windfalls of water. But while Hurricane Hanna made landfall in Texas in July, the storm's rains did not reach far enough inland to fill dams in Chihuahua. The US section of the International Boundary and Water Commission, which oversees compliance with the treaty, said in a statement that "what happened at Boquilla Dam is unfortunate for everyone involved".

According to its accounting, Mexico still owes 392.6 million cubic metres to the United States that must be paid by October 24. That leave almost an entire year's normal water contribution to be paid in about a month and a half. The water commission said that "at this point, it would be premature to say what would happen if Mexico ends the current cycle with a shortfall".

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Report: Jaguars to sign RB Ogunbowale

The Jacksonville Jaguars are signing former Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Dare Ogunbowale, The Athletic reported Wednesday. The Bucs released Ogunbowale last week after signing Leonard Fournette, whom the Jaguars waived. The 26-year-old...

'Substantial chance' Russian officials behind Navalny poisoning -US's Pompeo

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday there was a substantial chance that the suspected poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was ordered by senior Russian officials. There is a substantial chance that this actually cam...

Brazil to keep Car Wash anti-corruption squad active through at least January

The office of Brazils top prosecutor has decided to keep the countrys famed Car Wash anti-corruption task force active through Jan. 31, it said in a statement on Wednesday, in an at least temporary victory for the embattled group of prosecu...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Nobel laureate Alexievich denounces Belarus terror as another activist is detainedNobel prize-winning author Svetlana Alexievich accused the authorities in Belarus of terrorising their ow...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020