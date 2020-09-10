China, others to be part of joint military drills in Russia

Left Menu
Chinese and Russian forces will take part in joint military exercises in southern Russia later this month along with troops from Armenia, Belarus, Iran, Myanmar, Pakistan and others, China's defence ministry announced Thursday. Their militaries regularly hold joint exercises and they regularly back each other in the United Nations over issues including Syria and North Korea.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 10-09-2020 10:01 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 09:39 IST
Chinese and Russian forces will take part in joint military exercises in southern Russia later this month along with troops from Armenia, Belarus, Iran, Myanmar, Pakistan and others, China's defence ministry announced Thursday. The "Caucus 2020" drills will deploy wheeled vehicles and light weaponry to be flown to the drill location by China's latest version transport aircraft, the ministry said in a news release.

The exercises running Sept 21-26 will focus on defensive tactics, encirclement and battlefield control and command, the ministry said. The exercises have special meaning for China-Russia ties "at this important moment when the whole world is fighting the pandemic," the ministry said.

China has seen no new domestic coronavirus cases in weeks, while Russia is continuing to see new cases and has reported more than 1 million people infected. Since establishing a "comprehensive strategic partnership" two decades ago, China and Russia have cooperated increasingly closely on military matters and diplomacy, largely to counter US influence. Their militaries regularly hold joint exercises and they regularly back each other in the United Nations over issues including Syria and North Korea.

