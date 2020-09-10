Father, step-mother among 5 arrested for Jharkhand youth's murder

The father and step- mother of a youth were among five persons arrested for his kidnap and murder in Jharkhand's Gumla district, police said on Thursday. A youth was strangled to death and his body tied with heavy stones and dumped into a well in Makra village in Sisai police station area on September 5.

During the investigation, it came to light that the deceased's father had hired an assassin to kill his son over a land dispute, district Superintendent of Police, Hrudeep P Janardhanan, said. The body was later found after the assassin and the other accused persons were arrested, he said, adding four mobile phones used in the murder conspiracy have been seized.

