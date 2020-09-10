Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi violence: Tahir Hussain sent to judicial custody in money laundering case

Suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain has been sent to judicial custody in connection with a money laundering case related to northeast Delhi violence, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) submitted before the Delhi High Court on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2020 13:30 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 13:09 IST
Delhi violence: Tahir Hussain sent to judicial custody in money laundering case
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

Suspended AAP councilor Tahir Hussain has been sent to judicial custody in connection with a money laundering case related to northeast Delhi violence, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) submitted before the Delhi High Court on Thursday. Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, representing the ED, said that Tahir Hussain has been sent to judicial custody by a trial court today and the agency did not seek his further custody. Raju said that Hussain has been handed over to Tihar Jail authorities.

A single-judge bench of Justice Yogesh Khanna, which was hearing Hussain's plea against a trial court order extending his ED remand in the money laundering case, adjourned the matter for detail arguments on November 24 after hearing the submissions. The ED custody of Tahir Hussain, a key accused in the northeast Delhi violence which took place in February this year, was earlier extended by three days. The accused had moved a plea in the High Court claiming the extension of ED remand was illegal.

Senior advocate KK Manon, representing Hussain, submitted that the order of extended three-day ED remand was illegal and said that he wanted to argue on the law. He said that the trial court has erred in deciding the ED's application. The economic offenses wing had arrested Tahir Hussain in a money laundering case and made him accused of various other fraudulent acts of cheating, falsification/forgery of documents, and criminal conspiracy.

Advocate Amit Mahajan and Advocate Naveen Kumar Matra, who appeared for the ED in a trial court earlier, had submitted that accused has entered into a criminal conspiracy by fraudulently transferred money from the accounts of many companies. "The money so obtained are proceeds of crime which were then used for committing various other scheduled offenses. We need further remand of him to confront him with several documents, etc," the ED counsels had said.

Earlier, ED had submitted that accused has also been arrested in connection with the northeast Delhi violence case. Lawyers representing the ED had also submitted that scheduled offenses are attracted in the present case and it is a suspected case of money laundering. The lawyers had also submitted that ED has also conducted searches at various premises and several incriminating documents and digital devices were recovered and seized from the accused's possessions.

Recently, a Delhi court had taken cognizance on a charge sheet filed against Tahir Hussain and others in a case related to the murder of Intelligence Bureau (IB) staffer Ankit Sharma during the northeast Delhi violence in February this year. According to the Delhi Police, Tahir Hussain is one of the prime accused in connection with northeast Delhi violence, in which at least 53 people lost their lives.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey-Cyprus dispute holding up EU's Belarus sanctions, diplomats say

European Union sanctions on Belarus are being delayed by a separate dispute between Cyprus and Turkey over energy resources in the Eastern Mediterranean, four EU diplomats said, in the latest sign of paralysis in the blocs foreign policy.EU...

PM Modi to address conclave on school education under NEP-2020 on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a conclave on School Education in 21st Century under the National Education Policy-2020 NEP-2020 on Friday through video-conference. The Ministry of Education is organising the two-day conclave, whi...

India to launch 11th city gas licensing round soon: Pradhan

India will soon launch a bid round to give out licences for retailing gas in cities to help extend the coverage of environment-friendly fuel to about 500 cities, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Thursday. During 2018 and 2019, sector...

Nigeria overtakes India as the world capital for under-five deaths

Nigeria has overtaken India as the world capital for under-five deaths, according to the 2020 mortality estimates released by the United Nations Childrens Fund UNICEF, according to a news report by This day.The information comes two years e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020