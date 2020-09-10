Man stabs neighbour in Sangam Vihar

A 19-year-old man allegedly stabbed the elder brother of his neighbour after he intervened during a quarrel between them in South Delhi's Sangam Vihar, police said Thursday. Gaurav Kumar, 25, is being treated at Batra Hospital following the incident Wednesday evening and he is stated to be out of danger, they said.

A quarrel had broken out between Kumar's younger brother and the accused Akash but Kumar intervened and pacified them. Angry at his intervention, Akash later returned with his friends and stabbed Kumar in the back, police said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said a case under IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) has been registered and Akash has been arrested.

A juvenile has also been apprehended, Thakur said..