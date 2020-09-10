1,350 kg of cannabis seized, 4 arrested

In the ongoing drive against drugs, 1,350 kg of cannabis was seized from a farmhouse in Kalaburagi, over 600 km from here, police said on Thursday. Four people have been arrested in this connection, the police said.

On August 30, a 37-year-old auto-driver, allegedly selling cannabis here, was caught, they said. Based on the information provided by him, the alleged kingpins Naganath and Chandrakanth from Kalaburagi district with 1,350 kg of cannabis were arrested on September 8, the poolic said.

A drug-peddler from Vijayapura district was also held in the drive against the drug menace, they said. Chandrakanth had allegedly brought the Odisha-grown cannabis from Telangana and hidden it in the cellar of his farmhouse, which was seized, the police said.

Cases have been registered against them, they said. On Tuesday, drugs valued at around Rs 1 crore and smuggled into the country from Belgium, by concealing it inside an electric massager, were seized at the international airport here.

According to Customs officials, 1,980 grams of MDMA or ecstasy pills were seized..