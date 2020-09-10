Wanted criminal nabbed in Gurugram, country-made pistol recovered
Haryana Police have nabbed a "notorious thief" from Gurugram allegedly involved in over three dozen incidents of robberies and thefts in Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra.ANI | Chandigarh (Haryana) | Updated: 10-09-2020 15:49 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 15:49 IST
Haryana Police have nabbed a "notorious thief" from Gurugram allegedly involved in over three dozen incidents of robberies and thefts in Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra. According to an official release, a country-made pistol and two cartridges were also recovered from him.
Haryana Police spokesperson informed that the Crime Branch had arrested the accused after getting a tip-off about the presence of the accused near Tau Devi Lal Stadium. He was identified as Parminder Singh alias Kirori, a resident of village Bhangarh in Bhiwani.
The arrested accused allegedly belongs to the "Satpal Fauji" gang who is involved in the incidents of large robberies and house break-ins. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Haryana Police
- Gujarat
- Rajasthan
- Maharashtra