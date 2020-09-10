Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kangana carried out illegal construction, now obfuscating issue: BMC

The civic body filed an affidavit in the court a day after Ranaut challenged the demolition at her bungalow in Pali Hill in suburban Bandra. "The petitioner (Ranaut) is seeking to obfuscate and cover up her flagrantly illegal acts of unlawfully making substantial additions and alterations contrary to the sanctioned building plan, without any permission by making baseless and wild allegations of malafide," the BMC said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-09-2020 16:59 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 16:31 IST
Kangana carried out illegal construction, now obfuscating issue: BMC
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut. Photo Image Credit: ANI

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Thursday denied in the Bombay High Court that it undertook demolition of `illegal' alterations at actor Kangana Ranaut's bungalow here with ulterior motives. The civic body filed an affidavit in the court a day after Ranaut challenged the demolition at her bungalow in Pali Hill in suburban Bandra.

"The petitioner (Ranaut) is seeking to obfuscate and cover up her flagrantly illegal acts of unlawfully making substantial additions and alterations contrary to the sanctioned building plan, without any permission by making baseless and wild allegations of malafide," the BMC said. A division bench of Justices S J Kathawalla and R I Chagla had on Wednesday stayed the demolition, noting that the action smacked of "malafide" (dubious intentions).

On Thursday, BMC counsel Aspi Chinoy contended that Ranaut had carried out modifications in her bungalow in blatant violation of the sanctioned building plan. "All demolition work has been stopped as soon as the court directed so. But we request the court to direct the petitioner to also maintain status quo and not commence any other work in the said premises," Chinoy said.

Ranaut's lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui claimed that the BMC had damaged the property, leading to water and electricity connections getting disrupted. "The same should be restored," he said.

The bench, however, refused to pass any order and posted the petition for further hearing on September 22. In its affidavit, the BMC said, "Even in the present petition, the petitioner has not disputed the fact that she has carried out unlawful alterations and additions.

"The petitioner has only made false, baseless and unwarranted allegations of harassment and malafide by the corporation," it said. Even in her response to a stop-work notice earlier, Ranaut did not dispute the allegation of illegal alterations but only made baseless counter-allegations and sought seven days to respond to the notice further, the BMC said.

The civic body also said that none of its officials entered the premises by threatening or roughing up the security guard or anyone else. The "Queen" actor's recent remark comparing Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) has drawn the ire of the Shiv Sena which controls the BMC besides leading the ruling coalition in Maharashtra.

The action by the BMC followed Ranaut's public tiff with the party.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi speaks to Shinzo Abe, reviews status of India, Japan ongoing cooperation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday had a telephonic conversation with his Japenese counterpart Shinzo Abe, during which the two leaders reviewed the status of ongoing cooperation, including the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail MAHSR p...

Paris police bans planned weekend 'Yellow Vests' protest

Police have banned a planned demonstration in Paris by the Yellow Vests anti-government movement this weekend, on the grounds it could result in public disorder. In a statement on Thursday, police said they were also banning the Yellow Vest...

Top Belarus activist says authorities threatened to kill her

A prominent opposition activist who resisted her forcible expulsion from Belarus by ripping up her passport accused Belarusian authorities Thursday of threatening to kill her amid their efforts to end a month of protests against the country...

Number of containment zones rises to 1,272; maximum in southwest, lowest in northeast Delhi

Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases, the number of containment zones in the national capital has gone up to over 1,200, with the maximum 234 in southwest Delhi and the lowest 29 in northeast Delhi, according to government data. There are 1,272 co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020