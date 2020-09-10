Left Menu
Development News Edition

Huge fire breaks out at Beirut port a month after explosion

A huge fire broke out Thursday at the Port of Beirut, triggering panic among residents traumatised by last month's massive explosion there that killed and injured thousands of people. The Lebanese army said the fire is at a warehouse where oil and tires are placed in the duty free zone at the port adding that fighting the blaze is ongoing and that army helicopters are taking part in the operation.

PTI | Beirut | Updated: 10-09-2020 17:12 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 17:12 IST
Huge fire breaks out at Beirut port a month after explosion

A huge fire broke out Thursday at the Port of Beirut, triggering panic among residents traumatised by last month's massive explosion there that killed and injured thousands of people. It was not immediately clear what caused the fire at the facility, which was decimated by the August 4 explosion when nearly 3,000 tonnes of ammonium nitrate detonated, triggering a shock wave explosion that blasted windows, doors and walls miles away.

A column of black smoke billowed from the port at midday Thursday, with orange flames leaping from the ground. The Lebanese army said the fire is at a warehouse where oil and tires are placed in the duty free zone at the port adding that fighting the blaze is ongoing and that army helicopters are taking part in the operation. Panicked residents — still struggling to get over last month's catastrophic explosion — cracked open windows and called each other to warn them of the new fire. Local TV stations said the companies that have offices near the port have asked their employees to leave the area. Lebanese troops closed the major road that passes near the port referring traffic to other areas.

The August 4 explosion killed more than 190 people, injured around 6,500 and damaged thousands of buildings in the Lebanese capital. The sight of another huge fire a month later created panic among residents traumatized by last month's explosion. State-run National News Agency said the fire was at a warehouse where tires are placed. It added that firefighters are dealing with the blaze. Army helicopters were taking part in efforts to extinguish the fire.

A video circulating on social media showed workers at the port running away in fear as soon as the fire broke out, a chilling reminder of last month's blast that killed dozens of port employees and 10 fire fighters. Beirut Gov Marwan Abboud and authorities called on people to stay away from roads leading to the port to allow fire engines to move quickly.

Police spokesman Col. Joseph Msalam said they have no information about what is happening at the port adding that the facility is currently under control of the army. Asked about reports that the fire was caused by burning tires and oil, he said: “I don't know. It could be containers. I really don't know what is there.” It was the second fire at the port this week. On Tuesday, a small fire erupted, also creating some panic, that was quickly extinguished.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Relaxations made to revive economy, but people must follow COVID-19 preventive measures: Tamil Nadu Minister

The relaxations have been made in Tamil Nadu with an aim to revive the economy but the people have to follow the COVID-19 protocols of wearing masks and soial distancing norms to control the spread of virus, State Health Minister Vijayabas...

EU ponders legal action against Britain over plan to break Brexit deal

Britain and the European Union held emergency talks on Thursday over Prime Minister Boris Johnsons plan to undercut parts of the Brexit divorce treaty, with Brussels exploring possible legal action against London.As Britain pushes ahead wit...

Kohli best ODI batsman currently: Smith

Australian run-machine Steve Smith has rated his great Indian rival Virat Kohli as the best ODI batsman in world cricket currently. The two batsmen, who will face off in the upcoming IPL and also during Indias tour of Australia later this y...

AfDB approves $27million to boost AU's efforts to mobilize COVID-19 response

The African Development Banks Board of Directors on Wednesday approved 27.33 million in grants to boost the African Unions AU efforts to mobilize a continental response to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.The approval follows a meeting of the ext...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020