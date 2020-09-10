Not considering to hand over Solan varsity fake degree case to CBI: HP minister

The Himachal Pradesh government is not considering to hand over the investigation of Solan-based Manav Bharti University’s fake degree case to the CBI, Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur said on Thursday. Replying to a question by Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri in the state assembly, the education minister told the House that a special investigation team (SIT) is probing the degree scam on a priority. So, the state government is not considering to hand over the investigation to the CBI, he added.

Five people--Raj Kumar Rana, Munish Goel, Pramod Kumar, Anup Thakur and KK Singh--have been arrested in this case so far, he disclosed. The state government had received a letter from the University Grants Commission (UGC) on January 6, in which allegations of selling fake degrees were levelled against several varsities, including Solan-based Manav Bharti University, he added.