Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will be happy to make Rafale's repeat order for Indian Air Force: Dassault Aviation CEO

Eric Trappier, Dassault Aviation CEO on Thursday said that if needed the aircraft manufacturer is open to providing more Rafale fighters to the Indian Air Force and the company is happy to make a new proposal or repeat the order.

ANI | Ambala (Haryana) | Updated: 10-09-2020 17:20 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 17:20 IST
Will be happy to make Rafale's repeat order for Indian Air Force: Dassault Aviation CEO
Eric Trappier, Dassault Aviation CEO talking to reporters here on Thursday.. Image Credit: ANI

Eric Trappier, Dassault Aviation CEO on Thursday said that if needed the aircraft manufacturer is open to providing more Rafale fighters to the Indian Air Force and the company is happy to make a new proposal or repeat the order. "If the Indian Air Force would like to acquire more Rafale aircraft, we will be happy to make a new proposal or make repeat order," Dassault Aviation Chief executive officer (CEO) told reporters.

Trappier's remark follows the traditional 'Sarva Dharma Puja' at the Rafale induction ceremony, at Ambala airbase on Thursday. "We are very proud to have been able to achieve and deliver on time, despite the COVID-19 situation which gave some problems. We had to be on time and we are proud that we are on time," he added.

When asked about the past allegation about impropriety in the Rafale deal, he answered: "I have said in the past, it is a clean deal. It is a government to government deal and is part of the strategic relationship between India and France. It is good for democracies to be able to have a defence to be sure of peace." The first five Rafale aircraft will be part of 17 Squadron, the "Golden Arrows". The aircraft had arrived at Air Force Station, Ambala from France on July 27, 2020.

Over the timeline for delivery of remaining aircraft, Trappier added, "We are doing our best to deliver on time and sometimes we are in advance, which is good for the air force." Earlier today, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of the Armed Forces of France Florence Parly, witnessed the 'Sarva Dharma Puja' ceremony which had recitation of hymns, ayats, and mantras by priests of various religions.

This puja was followed by air display of Rafale fighter aircraft flanked by SU-30 and Jaguar aircraft in an arrow formation. Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, among other senior officers of the Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces, were also present to mark a very important milestone in the history of the IAF. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Relaxations made to revive economy, but people must follow COVID-19 preventive measures: Tamil Nadu Minister

The relaxations have been made in Tamil Nadu with an aim to revive the economy but the people have to follow the COVID-19 protocols of wearing masks and soial distancing norms to control the spread of virus, State Health Minister Vijayabas...

EU ponders legal action against Britain over plan to break Brexit deal

Britain and the European Union held emergency talks on Thursday over Prime Minister Boris Johnsons plan to undercut parts of the Brexit divorce treaty, with Brussels exploring possible legal action against London.As Britain pushes ahead wit...

Kohli best ODI batsman currently: Smith

Australian run-machine Steve Smith has rated his great Indian rival Virat Kohli as the best ODI batsman in world cricket currently. The two batsmen, who will face off in the upcoming IPL and also during Indias tour of Australia later this y...

AfDB approves $27million to boost AU's efforts to mobilize COVID-19 response

The African Development Banks Board of Directors on Wednesday approved 27.33 million in grants to boost the African Unions AU efforts to mobilize a continental response to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.The approval follows a meeting of the ext...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020