Relaxations made to revive economy, but people must follow COVID-19 preventive measures: Tamil Nadu Minister

The relaxations have been made in Tamil Nadu with an aim to revive the economy but the people have to follow the COVID-19 protocols of wearing masks and soial distancing norms to control the spread of virus, State Health Minister Vijayabaskar said on Thursday. Vijayabaskar made the remarks after the opening ceremony of a new COVID block at Stanley hospital in Chennai. State Health Secretary Radhakrishnan was also present at the event.

"The relaxation which has made by the Chief Minister (Edappadi K. Palaniswami) is to revive the economy and to maintain day to day activities. It is not relaxation for wearing a mask or for maintenance of social distance," Vijayabaskar told ANI. The Tamil Nadu Health Minister said that the state government is controlling the COVID-19 situation in the state very well and requested people to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

"All over the state, we are controlling COVID-19 very well. Without public cooperation and public participation, we cannot do anything. So we request the public. I give a clarion call to each and everyone to wear a mask and maintain social distancing. We have to follow these measures for a long time," he added. According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 49,203 active COVID-19 cases in the state. (ANI)