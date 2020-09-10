BSF rescues Bangladeshi woman in West Bengal

A 25-year old Bangladeshi woman has been rescued by Border Security Force (BSF) near the Indo-Bangladesh border in West Bengal, a statement issued by the paramilitary force said. A civic police volunteer who was allegedly facilitating the woman's return to Bangladesh was apprehended by the border guards.

While carrying out routine checks on Wednesday, troops of BSF's South Bengal Frontier, posted at Hakimpur border outpost in North 24 Parganas district, spotted a woman suspiciously moving towards Bangladesh. The woman, identified as Aina Bibi - a resident of Khulna district of the neighbouring country - was apprehended by BSF when she could not produce any valid travel document, the statement said.

During interrogation, the woman revealed that she had come to India by illegally crossing the international boundary two months ago. After reaching India, the woman went to Barasat in North 24 Parganas district searching for work but when she did not get any job opportunity due to the lockdown, she decided to return home.

While trying to go back to Bangladesh on Tuesday, she was intercepted by a civic police volunteer near Swarupnagar in the same district. The civic police volunteer took her to Swarupnagar police station and allegedly demanded Rs 50,000 from the woman for sending her back to Bangladesh by crossing the international boundary illegally.

When the woman told him that she had no money to pay, she was asked by him to call her family members and ask them to transfer the money into his bank account. She refused the offer and said she had Rs 5,000 in her wallet. The person took away the money and kept her in a house for the night. The next day, she was handed over to another man for enabling her to reach Bangladesh, the statement said.

The man directed her to go towards the checkpost and left the spot. Subsequently, the woman was intercepted by BSF personnel at Hakimpur checkpost. After coming to know that the person was a civic police volunteer with Swarupnagar police station, he was apprehended by the border guards and the woman was handed over to the police station.