Hearing, speech impaired couple dies by suicide

Later, they shared a video through an instant messaging app among their friends stating through sign language that they were committing suicide," a police official said.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-09-2020 18:57 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 18:57 IST
Hearing, speech impaired couple dies by suicide

Hyderabad, Sept 10 (PTI): A speech and hearing impaired man and woman allegedly died by suicide in Nalgonda district of Telangana in the early hours of Thursday, police said. The two, known to each other and working in the packing division of an e-commerce giant here, resorted to the extreme step after stating in a note and through sign language in a video that they decided to set themselves afire due to personal reasons, the police said.

"The two were known to each other for the past six months and the woman went missing a few days ago. Later, they shared a video through an instant messaging app among their friends stating through sign language that they were committing suicide," a police official said. In the wee hours, the two shared their location among their friends. By the time, they reached the spot the couple was found dead with burns, the official said adding one note with their details and another saying: "We are dying" was found at the scene.

A case has been registered and further probe has begun. PTI VVK NVG NVG

