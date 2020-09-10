US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher on tech bounce

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher on tech bounceReuters | Updated: 10-09-2020 19:04 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 19:04 IST
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday as momentum from demand for cheaper tech-related stocks overshadowed elevated weekly jobless claims that suggested a choppy economic rebound.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 82.04 points, or 0.29%, at the open to 28,022.51.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 13.60 points, or 0.40%, at 3,412.56. The Nasdaq Composite gained 93.96 points, or 0.84%, to 11,235.53 at the opening bell.
