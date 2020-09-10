Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher on tech bounce

Reuters | Updated: 10-09-2020 19:04 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 19:04 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher on tech bounce

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday as momentum from demand for cheaper tech-related stocks overshadowed elevated weekly jobless claims that suggested a choppy economic rebound.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 82.04 points, or 0.29%, at the open to 28,022.51.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 13.60 points, or 0.40%, at 3,412.56. The Nasdaq Composite gained 93.96 points, or 0.84%, to 11,235.53 at the opening bell.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

La Niña present, sees 75% chance through 2020 winter -U.S. CPC

La Nia conditions were present in August, and have a 75 chance of continuing through the Northern Hemisphere winter of 2020-21, a U.S. government weather forecaster said on Thursday.La Nia pattern is characterized by unusually cold temperat...

Private hospitals in Delhi witness rise in admissions amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, private hospitals in the national capital are witnessing an increase in admissions, with no ICU beds with ventilators available in many of the top private facilities. An analysis of the data in Delhis Coron...

Rugby-Georgia replace Japan in Europe's new Autumn Nations Cup

Georgia will replace Japan in the new eight-team Autumn Nations Cup competition being held in Europe in November, with the format and fixtures confirmed by organisers on Thursday. After the original November internationals were cancelled be...

Need to strengthen corporate governance; adopt best global practices: Thakur to India Inc

There is a need to strengthen corporate governance and India Inc should look at adopting global best practices and benchmarks in the interest of consumers, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur said on Thursday. He also said the gov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020