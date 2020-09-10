Indian Army occupies heights overlooking Chinese Army positions at Finger 4 along Pangong Tso

Indian Army has occupied heights overlooking the Chinese Army positions at Finger 4 along Pangong lake. The operations to occupy the heights were carried out along with the pre-emptive actions to occupy heights near the Southern bank of Pangong Tso around August-end, sources said on Thursday.

Sources said the Chinese Army had occupied the heights near the Finger 4 but the Indian Army has now occupied the heights which overlook the Chinese positions at heights including the Green top.

The Chinese have been sitting at Finger 4 from around April-May timeframe but have refused to disengage from there and other friction points in eastern Ladakh sector. In another development, armies of India and China held interactions at Brigade Commander-level and Commanding Officer-level in eastern Ladakh on Thursday which are aimed at keeping the communication lines open between the two sides.

India recently outflanked China by taking control of strategic height near Pangong lake's southern bank. It thwarted an attempt by the Chinese army to transgress into Indian areas near the southern bank of Pangong Tso near Chushul in Ladakh.

India and China have been engaged in a standoff since April-May over the transgressions by the Chinese Army in multiple areas including the Finger area, Galwan Valley, Hot springs, and Kongrung Nala. The situation worsened after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in violent clashes with Chinese troops in Galwan valley in June. (ANI)