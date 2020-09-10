Left Menu
Modi govt gives highest priority to northeastern states: Jitendra Singh

Singh, Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), told Sangma and his team that the Modi government gives highest priority to the northeastern region and Meghalaya is also being given its due share of funds and sanction of new projects.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2020 20:08 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 20:08 IST
Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said the Narendra Modi government gives highest priority to the northeastern region and Meghalaya is also being given its due share of funds and sanction of new projects. This was conveyed to Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong and a team of senior state ministers, who called on Singh here and discussed with him the progress of various centrally funded projects in the state, an official statement said. Singh, Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), told Sangma and his team that the Modi government gives highest priority to the northeastern region and Meghalaya is also being given its due share of funds and sanction of new projects. Singh recalled that just before the Coronavirus induced country-wide lockdown was announced, the northeastern state visited by him was incidentally Meghalaya. The union minister pointed out to the chief minister that on his request, the projects proposed by the state government are also being determined as per the priority. The DoNER ministry, he said, is also coordinating closely with the Jal Shakti Ministry to achieve the targets of providing clean tap water to every household under 'Jal Abhiyan'.   Sangma thanked Singh for always being supportive about the proposals sent by the state government, the statement said. Sangma sought the minister's intervention for the sanction of additional funds for ongoing projects.    Sangma also submitted a memorandum to Singh seeking additional funds for the construction of the Shillong international centre for performing art and culture

Singh assured Sangma that he would get the proposal evaluated. However, he said, most of the funds in the ministry of DoNER and the North Eastern Council allocated for Meghalaya for the current financial year have already been made available to the state.   The union minister also discussed with the chief minister the issue of upgradation of the Shillong airport. He said it is very important to utilise the tourist potential of scenic destinations to its maximum extent. PTI ACB RHL

