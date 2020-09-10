Left Menu
Development News Edition

NCB opposes bail to Showik Chakraborty, says he is active member of drug syndicate

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has opposed the bail application filed by Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty, who was arrested in a drug case linked with Sushant Singh Rajput's death case and stated that he is an active member of drug syndicate connected with drug supplies.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-09-2020 21:22 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 21:22 IST
NCB opposes bail to Showik Chakraborty, says he is active member of drug syndicate
Showik Chakraborty (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has opposed the bail application filed by Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty, who was arrested in a drug case linked with Sushant Singh Rajput's death case and stated that he is an active member of drug syndicate connected with drug supplies. While opposing the bail to Showik, NCB said that if released on bail he may temper with the evidence and also will try to win the witness by using her (Rhea) position in the society and money power.

"Accused Rhea Chakraborty has acknowledged their statements and her role explained. During statement present accused Rhea Chakraborty revealed about her involvement in procurement of drug and financial transaction and also her instructions to Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant and applicant Showik Chakraborty in this regard. Therefore it is clear from statement that applicant is an active member of drug syndicate connected with drug supplies," read the NCB's reply in the Special Sessions Court at Mumbai. According to NCB's reply, as per the statement of Showik he was making payment for the drugs which are taken delivery by Samuel Mirinda and Dipesh Sawant for handing over those drugs to Rajput.

"Therefore it is clear that the drugs which were financed were not meant for personal consumption but for supplying the same to other person. Therefore 27 A of NDPS Act 1985 is clearly applicable and applicant cannot escape clutches of law," it said. NCB said that Showik gave a statement that he has dealt with drug on behalf of Rajput or otherwise and paid the amount for the drugs delivered to Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant and others.

"Therefore it is clear that he had actively aided, abetted and financed other accused person for the drug transaction in pursuance to criminal conspiracy which is an offence an punishable with the same punishment i.e up to twenty years," read the reply. "The Whatsapp Chat and Goggle pay record which was retrieved from Mobile/Laptop/ Hard disk clearly discloses payment made by her on various dates. Therefore it is cleared he was knowingly involved in procurement of drugs," it said.

NCB stated that it is investigating drug angle in the Rajput case and therefore is highly substantive and needs to be investigated thoroughly so "as to uproot drug citadel in the Mumbai especially in Bollywood". Earlier in the day, the court adjourned for tomorrow hearing on the bail application of actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty and others in the drug case.

The Sessions court in Mumbai, which heard arguments on the bail application of Rhea, Showik, Dipesh Sawant, Samuel Miranda, Zaid Vilatara and Bashit Parihar, is also likely to pronounce its order on the bail pleas tomorrow. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro with Kirin A1 SoC, 2-weeks battery life launched

At its annual Developer Conference, Huawei today unveiled the Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro smartwatch alongside several other products including the HarmonyOS 2.0, EMUI 11, and FreeBuds Pro.The Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro has two variants- a Sport varia...

National camp for Thomas and Uber Cup Final cancelled

The national badminton camp in Hyderabad for next months Thomas and Uber Cup Final was on Thursday scrapped after it became clear that players would not get any relaxation on the mandatory seven-day quarantine period. The camp was originall...

Child rights body asks police to immeditely arrest the accused in the gangrape of minor girl

Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights OSCPCR Thursday asked the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack police commssionerate to immediately arrest the accused in the gangrape of a minor girl in the city during the lockdown and submit an actio...

Committed to resolve current situation on India-China border through peaceful negotiations: MEA

India and China are in touch with each other through military and diplomatic channels to resolve the ongoing situation along the Line of Actual Control LAC, Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday. Both India and China are in regular ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020