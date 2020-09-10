Left Menu
Development News Edition

Taiwan: China planes entered its airspace twice in 2 days

Taiwan's foreign ministry said Thursday that its military is fully aware of actions by China's military aircraft and “responds effectively,” without giving details. China says the self-governing democracy of 23 million people is its own territory and has been stepping up its threat to bring the island under its control by military force with frequent war games and aerial patrols.

PTI | Taipei | Updated: 10-09-2020 22:03 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 22:01 IST
Taiwan: China planes entered its airspace twice in 2 days
Representative image Image Credit: Strait Times

Taiwan says Chinese warplanes entered its airspace on Wednesday and Thursday during large-scale war games that it called a "serious provocation to Taiwan and a grave threat to regional peace and stability". Taiwan's foreign ministry said Thursday that its military is fully aware of actions by China's military aircraft and "responds effectively," without giving details.

China says the self-governing democracy of 23 million people is its own territory and has been stepping up its threat to bring the island under its control by military force with frequent war games and aerial patrols. Taiwan said such actions by China's People's Liberation Army threaten the entire region and urged the international community to respond.

"Today, the PLA has chosen to conduct exercises near Taiwan; tomorrow it may engage in similar threats near other countries," the ministry said in a statement. China cut contacts with Taiwan's government following the 2016 election of independence-minded President Tsai Ing-wen, who was re-elected this year and has sought to isolate her diplomatically while ratcheting up political, military and economic pressure.

The latest moves come at a low point in relations between Beijing and Washington, Taiwan's chief ally and weapons provider. The US is legally bound to treat threats to the island as a matter of grave concern.

That introduces a greater level of risk with the possibility that the US could be swiftly brought into any conflict between Taiwan and China. Chinese President Xi Jinping has said the question of Taiwan's annexation cannot be put off indefinitely, while at the same time he is aggressively pursuing China's territorial claims in the South China Sea, along the border with India and in the East China Sea where China claims uninhabited islands controlled by Japan.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Britain will not withdraw legislation as EU asks, says Gove

Britain will not withdraw the legislation that has plunged trade talks with the European Union into crisis, minister Michael Gove insisted on Thursday after meeting European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic.The UK government is comm...

Child rights body asks police to immeditely arrest the accused in the gangrape of minor girl

Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights OSCPCR Thursday asked the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack police commssionerate to immediately arrest the accused in the gangrape of a minor girl in the city during the lockdown and submit an actio...

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro with Kirin A1 SoC, 2-weeks battery life launched

At its annual Developer Conference, Huawei today unveiled the Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro smartwatch alongside several other products including the HarmonyOS 2.0, EMUI 11, and FreeBuds Pro.The Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro has two variants- a Sport varia...

National camp for Thomas and Uber Cup Final cancelled

The national badminton camp in Hyderabad for next months Thomas and Uber Cup Final was on Thursday scrapped after it became clear that players would not get any relaxation on the mandatory seven-day quarantine period. The camp was originall...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020