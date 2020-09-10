NSCN-K (NK) cadre killed, another apprehended in encounter

The Assam Rifles personnel shot dead a cadre of NSCN-K (NK) and arrested another during an encounter with the underground faction in Nagaland, official source said Thursday. In a major breakthrough against insurgent groups in the state on Wednesday night, security forces displayed highest degree of professionalism in apprehending two active cadres of NSCN-K (NK) from a village under Zunehoboto district, said Lt Col Sumit Kumar Sharma, PRO (Defense) here.

During a search operation based on specific inputs about movement of armed militants in the village of the district, a security forces column was fired upon by unknown insurgents, he said. In retaliatory fire, two cadres were apprehended, including one in injured condition, who was immediately evacuated to district hospital by the police, where the cadre succumbed to his injuries, he said.

The apprehended persons were later identified as cadres of the proscribed outfit NSCN- K(NK), the PRO said. The security forces also recovered one 9mm pistol, two magazines, four fired cartridge cases and 23 live rounds, he said.