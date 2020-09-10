Left Menu
4 men held for stealing luxury cars

Police said it was the sticker of a Mercedes logo displayed on a auto rickshaw and the history of challans issued to the vehicle which finally helped them crack the case The accused have been identified as Mohammad Sajid (35), Sonu (37), Akash Rathore (26) and Munna (55), they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2020 22:47 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 22:47 IST
Four men who used to steal luxury cars have been arrested, police said on Thursday. Police said it was the sticker of a Mercedes logo displayed on a auto rickshaw and the history of challans issued to the vehicle which finally helped them crack the case

The accused have been identified as Mohammad Sajid (35), Sonu (37), Akash Rathore (26) and Munna (55), they said. A case was registered after a Scorpio car was stolen from Chhatarpur Enclave on September 3. During investigation, police analysed the CCTV footage in which they saw that the accused came in an auto rickshaw (having the sticker of Mercedes logo) and stole the vehicle within minutes. The details of challans issued to the auto were then analysed, a senior official said

"On Tuesday, police received information about the movement of the suspected auto rickshaw at Chattarpur Enclave again. A trap was laid and Rathore, was arrested," Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said. Based on his interrogation, the other accused were also arrested, the DCP said. During interrogation, the accused allegedly told police that they used to steal cars which were demanded by people in Bihar's Buxar, Thakur said. The auto driver used to take photos of the luxury car while travelling and send photos to Sajid so that they could pick which car to steal, he said. Several stolen luxury cars, one auto rickshaw, a scooter and one motorcycle were recovered from their possession, police added.

