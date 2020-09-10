Shah lays foundation stone of projects in his LS constituency Gandhinagar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday laid the foundation stone of various projects in his Lok Sabha constituency Gandhinagar via video-conference.

He said that development works will further strengthen the progress of Gujarat's capital.

In a tweet earlier today, Shah said, "Dedicated development works worth Rs 15.01 crores to the people in Gandhinagar district and city through video conferencing today and also laid the foundation stone of various projects worth Rs 119.63 crores. These development works will further strengthen the progress of Gandhinagar." (ANI)