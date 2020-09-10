Qatar to host Afghani peace negotiations starting Sept. 12 - statement

Qatar to host Afghani peace negotiations starting Sept. 12 - statementReuters | Updated: 10-09-2020 23:36 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 23:19 IST
The Qatari ministry of foreign affairs announced in a statement on Thursday that it will host Afghani peace negotiations starting Sept. 12.
The ministry statement stated that the planned direct peace negotiations between different Afghani sectors is an important and serious step towards brining lasting peace to Afghanistan especially after U.S. and Taliban had signed a peace deal earlier this year.
