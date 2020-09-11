Noida police to verify private security agencies

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police on Thursday called for verification of private security agencies and character certification of its personnel, warning action against any agency found flouting rules. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Love Kumar instructed all additional DCPs across the three police zones -- Noida, Central Noida and Greater Noida -- to carry out a verification drive in their jurisdictions, according to a statement.

The verification process would involve all private security agencies providing services in residential societies, sectors, shops, shopping malls, ATMs, banks and business establishments in the district, it stated. The DCPs have been asked to ensure that all private agencies are registered under the Private Security Agencies (Regulation) Act, 2005, have a valid license and are following the rules and regulations, it stated.

It also stated that private security personnel need to have a character certificate verified by the police and the personnel need to be duly trained in the job. "Legal action should be taken against any private security agency working against the rules," Kumar said, according to the statement.

The instructions have come amid citizens claiming a "rise in crime" across the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar district..