J&K LG meets journalists, seeks suggestions for effective dissemination of information

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday interacted with journalists and sought suggestions to make the dissemination of information more authentic and effective. This was his second interaction with the media persons after a delegation of Journalists from Kashmir met him on September 4 in Srinagar.

Sinha welcomed the media's constructive criticism of the administration and said it makes the system more responsive and accountable. The LG said media is an important tool to take administration's works and initiatives to the public.

The delegation also apprised the Lt Governor about various issues pertaining to media fraternity in Jammu.