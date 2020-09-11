Left Menu
Development News Edition

Huge blaze at Beirut port alarms residents a month after massive blast

Lebanese President Michel Aoun said at a meeting of the Supreme Defence Council about the blaze that the fire could have been the result of sabotage, technical error or negligence, and the cause had to be uncovered quickly. Many Lebanese are frustrated that they have yet to be told about any initial findings from an investigation into last month's port explosion that killed about 190 and injured 6,000.

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 11-09-2020 01:53 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 01:35 IST
Huge blaze at Beirut port alarms residents a month after massive blast
Visuals of the blast at Beirut Port. Image Credit: ANI

A large fire erupted at Beirut port on Thursday, engulfing parts of the Lebanese capital in a pall of smoke weeks after a massive blast devastated the port and ruined a swathe of the city. The blaze began in the shattered duty-free zone of the port, prompting some residents to flee the city still traumatised by last month's explosion that had followed a port fire.

Army helicopters dropped water as firefighters battled on the ground to bring the blaze under control. By nightfall, officials said most flames had been extinguished. Smoke still rose from smouldering wreckage but it was far less dense. The blaze strained nerves already on edge. The city is reeling from the Aug. 4 port blast and the nation is grappling with a deep economic crisis that has posed the biggest threat to Lebanon's stability since its 1975-1990 civil war.

"For sure we were scared, it's only been a month since the explosion that destroyed Beirut. We saw the same thing happening again," 53-year-old Andre Muarbes said after soot and ash settled on vehicles and buildings across parts of the capital. Lebanese President Michel Aoun said at a meeting of the Supreme Defence Council about the blaze that the fire could have been the result of sabotage, technical error or negligence, and the cause had to be uncovered quickly.

Many Lebanese are frustrated that they have yet to be told about any initial findings from an investigation into last month's port explosion that killed about 190 and injured 6,000. Officials said no one had been injured in Thursday's fire although some suffered shortness of breath.

A source in the Supreme Defence Council said the port chief told the council in a report the fire was caused by repair welding work. Sparks fell on warehouses storing flammable items, including food items held there by aid agencies, the source said, adding that the military police would investigate. A security source had also blamed welding work for the fire preceding the Aug. 4 port blast.

SHOCK The Geneva-based International Committee of the Red Cross said it had aid in a warehouse that was on fire. "Our humanitarian operation risks to be seriously disrupted," ICRC Middle East director Fabrizio Carboni wrote on Twitter.

Beirut's port is used by aid agencies to supply refugees in Lebanon and people in need in neighbouring Syria. A military source said Thursday's blaze appeared to have started when cooking oil caught fire and spread to stores of tyres. Television footage had shown flames licking up near a pile of tyres in a warehouse ruined in last month's explosion.

Majed Hassanein, 49, was taking his wife and two children out of the capital by car during the height of the blaze. "I am forced to get them out of Beirut from the smoke and the fire that is happening at the port again," he said. He said his son still suffered from shock from the blast that ruined a swathe of capital and left about 300,000 people without habitable homes and shattering windows across Beirut.

Carmen Geha, an activist and assistant professor at the American University of Beirut, said the fire was further proof of mismanagement by a ruling elite, who have dragged the nation into crisis after years of corruption and poor governance. "It's a gross crime, gross negligence and gross arrogance," she said. "You can't trust them to manage anything."

Firefighters were shown on television dousing the fire surrounded by mangled remains of warehouses destroyed in last month's explosion, which was caused by a store of ammonium nitrate kept in poor condition at the port for years.

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

More cats may have COVID-19 than believed: Study

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

'Avengers' and 'Game of Thrones' star Diana Rigg dies at 82

Diana Rigg, a commanding British actress whose career stretched from iconic 1960s spy series The Avengers to fantasy juggernaut Game of Thrones, has died. She was 82. Riggs agent, Simon Beresford, said she died Thursday morning at home with...

People News Roundup: Anthony Rapp sues Kevin Spacey for sexual misconduct; Ghislaine Maxwell's privacy does not justify and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Actor Anthony Rapp sues Kevin Spacey for sexual misconduct in 1980sOscar-winner Kevin Spacey was accused in a civil lawsuit on Wednesday of sexual assault and battery in the 1980s by acto...

EXCLUSIVE-Microsoft believes Russians that hacked Clinton targeted Biden campaign firm -sources

Microsoft Corp recently alerted one of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Bidens main election campaign advisory firms that it had been targeted by suspected Russian state-backed hackers, according to four people briefed on the matter. T...

Science News Roundup: A scan of 10.3 million stars up and Mexican airport site emerges as major graveyard

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. A scan of 10.3 million stars turns up no sign of aliens - yetScientists have completed the broadest search to date for extraterrestrial civilizations by scanning roughly 10.3 million st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020