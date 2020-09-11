Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jaishankar-Wang talks: Indian side conveys concern over China massing troops along LAC in eastern Ladakh

India strongly raised the deployment of large number of troops and military equipment by China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh and conveyed its concern during the talks between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Xi in Moscow, government sources said on Friday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2020 07:26 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 07:26 IST
Jaishankar-Wang talks: Indian side conveys concern over China massing troops along LAC in eastern Ladakh

India strongly raised the deployment of large number of troops and military equipment by China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh and conveyed its concern during the talks between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Xi in Moscow, government sources said on Friday. The Indian delegation raised the issue of the Chinese People's Liberation Army(PLA) massing troops in eastern Ladakh as the two foreign ministers reached a five-point agreement that will guide the two countries in resolving the border standoff in eastern Ladakh. The meeting in Moscow on Thursday evening lasted two-and-a-half hours.

Jaishankar and Wang were in the Russian capital to attend a meeting of foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). At the talks, the government sources said the Indian side conveyed to the Chinese delegation that the presence of a large concentration of the PLA troops was not in accordance with the bilateral pacts of 1993 and 1996 on border affairs.

China has deployed a large number of troops and weapons along the LAC in the last few weeks after the border standoff erupted in early May. The Indian delegation also conveyed to the Chinese side that the provocative behavior of the PLA at friction points on the LAC showed its disregard for bilateral agreements and protocols.

"The Indian side clearly conveyed that it expected full adherence to all agreements on management of border areas and would not countenance any attempt to change the status quo unilaterally. It was also emphasized that the Indian troops had scrupulously followed all agreements and protocols pertaining to the management of the border areas," said a source. Jaishankar told Wang that maintenance of peace and tranquility on the border areas was essential to the forward development of ties, the government sources said.

The external affairs minister also conveyed to his Chinese counterpart that the recent incidents in eastern Ladakh inevitably impacted the development of the bilateral relationship. Therefore, he told Wang that an urgent resolution of the current situation was in the interest of both thenations, the sources said.

The Indian side insisted that the immediate task should be to ensure a comprehensive disengagement of troops in all the friction areas and that it was necessary to prevent any untoward incident in the future, the sources added. The sources said a final disposition of the deployment of troops to their permanent posts and the phasing out process is to be worked out by the military commanders of the two sides.

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Charges, sanctions revive specter of Russian interference

The Trump administration on Thursday charged a Russian national in a sweeping plot to sow distrust in the American political process and imposed sanctions against a Russia-linked Ukrainian lawmaker accused of interfering in the U.S. preside...

Security Council demands an end to attacks on schools worldwide

The Security Council on Thursday demanded a halt to attacks on schools, together with students and teachers in conflict zones around the world, in a presidential statement coinciding with the first International Day to Protect Education fro...

4 Houston officers fired after fatally shooting man in April

Four Houston police officers have been terminated after an internal investigation determined they did not use reasonable force when they fired their weapons 21 times at a man who had been experiencing a mental health crisis, killing him in ...

Fake doctor, associates arrested in Hyderabad

An alleged fake doctor was arrested along with his associates in Hyderabad on Thursday. The police have also seized fake documents, cash and two mobile phones from their possession. According to the police, a fake doctor YS Teja resident of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020