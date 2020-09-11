Left Menu
Rwanda Government to push back night-time curfew from 7pm to 9 pm

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kigali | Updated: 11-09-2020 12:28 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 12:28 IST

Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Rwanda Government in an extraordinary cabinet meeting on Thursday, September 10 has decided to push back the night-time curfew to 9 pm across the country, according to the news report by The New Times.

The decision comes two weeks after the government had directed that curfew hours be brought ahead, starting at 7 pm as part of measures to fight COVID-19.

"Movements are prohibited from 9 pm to 5 am," a statement from the Prime Minister's Office reads in part.

The change, which is likely to be a relief to many, especially the working population in Kigali and other urban areas, comes after the country has been recording moderate daily infections of the virus.

For instance, the country recorded 18 new cases on Thursday, different from two weeks ago when the daily cases were in three-digits.

The cabinet meeting also resolved that private transport between Rusizi and other districts will resume in adherence to health guidelines.

For the past couple of months, movement in and out of Rusizi to or from other districts has been restricted following a surge in Covid-19 cases from the border district.

Meanwhile, according to the statement, all tourists visiting national parks must test negative for COVID-19 at their own cost before entering the park.

This includes domestic tourists. Like it has been, COVID-19 preventive measures including wearing of face masks in public, regular washing of hands, social distancing among others will continue to be adhered to.

Rwanda has reported a total of 4,479 COVID-19 cases since mid-March. Of these, 2,352 are recovered cases while a total of 22 patients have succumbed to the virus.

