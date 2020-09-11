Left Menu
Development News Edition

Drugs case: Court denies bail to Rhea, Showik and 4 others

Showik and Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda were arrested by the agency last week. The NCB is probing the drug angle in this case under criminal sections of the NDPS Act after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) shared with it a report following the cloning of two mobile phones of Rhea.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-09-2020 13:19 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 12:29 IST
Drugs case: Court denies bail to Rhea, Showik and 4 others
File photo Image Credit: ANI

A special court in Mumbai on Friday denied bail to Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik, arrested by the NCB in connection with a drugs-related case pertaining to the death of filmstar Sushant Singh Rajput. Their bail applications were rejected by judge G B Gurao of the special court hearing cases filed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The court also rejected the bail pleas of four other accused in the case. Special Public Prosecutor Atul Sarpande had opposed their bail saying Rhea and Showik financed and arranged drugs.

Rhea, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday after three days of questioning, is currently in judicial custody. Showik and Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda were arrested by the agency last week.

The NCB is probing the drug angle in this case under criminal sections of the NDPS Act after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) shared with it a report following the cloning of two mobile phones of Rhea. Various angles surrounding the death of Rajput are being probed by the NCB, ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Rajput was found dead at his Bandra flat on June 14.

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

German farmers urge China to impose limited import curbs after swine fever find

The head of Germanys farming association DBV on Friday called on China to impose only limited import restrictions and not a national import ban on German pork after a case of African swine fever ASF was found in a wild boar in Germany.South...

Malaysia's ex-finance minister faces 2 fresh graft charges

Malaysias former finance minister pleaded not guilty Friday to two new corruption charges, saying the legal moves against him were politically motivated ahead of impending elections. Lim Guan Eng was charged last month with three counts of ...

Nicolas Cage's Joe Exotic series heads to Amazon

Hollywood star Nicolas Cage-led scripted series about Tiger Kings Joe Exotic has landed at Amazon Studios for development. The series, which had been in the works at CBS TV Studios, hails from Brian Grazer, American Vandal showrunner Dan La...

Tennis-Serena heads to French Open with time running out for No. 24

Serena Williams will have just two weeks to shake off the disappointment of a semi-final loss in the U.S. Open and resume her pursuit of a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title on the claycourts at the French Open.The American great has re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020