Left Menu
Development News Edition

Blasts occur at Jordan munitions depot, no injuries reported

Several explosions occurred early Friday in a Jordanian military base warehouse where unusable mortar shells were being stored, with no immediate reports of any injuries, authorities said. The warehouses are in an isolated area east of the city of Zarqa, which was sealed off by security forces.

PTI | Zarqa | Updated: 11-09-2020 15:24 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 15:15 IST
Blasts occur at Jordan munitions depot, no injuries reported
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Several explosions occurred early Friday in a Jordanian military base warehouse where unusable mortar shells were being stored, with no immediate reports of any injuries, authorities said. The warehouses are in an isolated area east of the city of Zarqa, which was sealed off by security forces. The army released a statement saying that recent high temperatures had caused a chemical reaction inside one of the shells, triggering the blast.

Government spokesman Amjad Adaileh was quoted by the state-run Petra news agency as saying there were no reports of injuries. The region is still on edge following last month's massive explosion in Beirut, which was caused by the apparently accidental ignition of nearly 3,000 tonnes of ammonium nitrate that had been stored at a warehouse in the Lebanese capital's port for several years.

The August 4 blast killed 192 people, wounded 6,500, left a quarter million people homeless and caused damage worth billions of dollars..

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Do not extend mandate of Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances: ICJ

The International Commission of Jurists ICJ said the mandate for the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances COIED should not be extended beyond September 14 as it has proven to be a failure in holding perpetrators accountable. In ...

Sport-Premier League, NFL and cricket wrestle with BLM response

The English Premier League, the most popular domestic TV product in world sport, kicks off on Saturday having decided to replace the Black Lives Matter logo on players shirts with a No Room for Racism patch.The move is indicative of the del...

Equity gauges end flat amid gloomy investor sentiment

Equity benchmark indices closed at near-flat levels on Friday as investors remained cautious about adverse news flow of Covid-19 vaccine trials, simmering India-China geopolitical tensions and a sharp sell-off in US equities. The BSE SP Sen...

Leopard found dead near village in MP's Umaria district

A four-year-old leopard was found dead in a forested area near a village in Madhya Pradeshs Umaria district on Friday, an official said. The carcass was found close to Barbaspur village, around 40 km from the district headquarters, the offi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020