74 per cent of active COVID-19 cases in India from nine-worst affected states

Close to 74 per cent of the total active cases in the country are from the nine-most affected states, according to the Union Health Ministry. The three most affected states by COVID-19, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), are Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, which have 4,60,692 active cases or 48.8 per cent of the total cases in the country.

The six other states, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Odisha, Assam and Chhatisgarh have 2,36,545 cases or 25.1 per cent of the active cases. The MoHFW also said as many as 1,209 deaths have been registered in the past 24 hours. Out of which Maharashtra has reported 495 deaths followed by Karnataka with 129 deaths, whereas Uttar Pradesh has logged 94 deaths.

"96,551 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. Of this, Maharashtra alone has more than 23,000 and Andhra Pradesh has more than 10,000," the ministry said. Nearly 57 per cent of the new cases are reported from only five states. These are the same states that are also contributing 60 per cent of the new recovered cases.

With the highest single-day spike of 96,551 new cases and 1,209 deaths reported in the last 24 hours India's COVID-19 count crossed the 45-lakh mark on Friday. According to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, the COVID-19 case tally stands at 45,62,415 in the country.

The coronavirus count includes 9,43,480 active cases, 35,42,664 cured, discharged and migrated patients, according to the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)