Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bangladesh against extrajudicial killings: PM Hasina

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said that her government is against extrajudicial killings and has tried to stop the continuation of such crimes initiated by military dictator Ziaur Rahman and institutionalised by his wife and former premier Khaleda Zia, according to a media report.

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 11-09-2020 16:16 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 15:53 IST
Bangladesh against extrajudicial killings: PM Hasina
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said that her government is against extrajudicial killings and has tried to stop the continuation of such crimes initiated by military dictator Ziaur Rahman and institutionalized by his wife and former premier Khaleda Zia, according to a media report. Hasina said this during her valedictory speech in Parliament on Thursday when Deputy Leader of the Opposition G M Quader drew her attention to the issue of extrajudicial killings, the Dhaka Tribune reported.

"You are telling about the extrajudicial killings. But who had initiated it? It started during the tenure of Ziaur Rahman as bodies of our many leaders and activists were not found at that time. And afterward, it (extrajudicial killing) got institutional shape (during the tenure of Khaleda Zia). We tried to stop its continuation," she said. "We are not sparing anyone (involved in extrajudicial killings) and we never do that," she said, adding that her government has been taking appropriate measures against the wrongdoers.

On Wednesday, a Dhaka court sentenced three policemen to life imprisonment in a case lodged over the custodial death of a youth in Dhaka's Mirpur area in 2014, the report said. The prime minister also appreciated the country's law enforcement agencies for their work.

"At the same time, we have to think that the law enforcement agencies have been working tirelessly to control the narcotics, terrorism and militancy by risking their lives and they have achieved huge success to this end," she said.

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

China imposes curbs on U.S. diplomats in response to U.S. move

China on Friday said it had imposed restrictions on staff at the U.S. Embassy and its consulates in mainland China and Hong Kong, responding to U.S. measures announced early this month. Chinas Foreign Ministry did not specify the measures, ...

Sport-Premier League, NFL and cricket wrestle with BLM response

The English Premier League, the most popular domestic TV product in world sport, kicks off on Saturday having decided to replace the Black Lives Matter logo on players shirts with a No Room for Racism patch.The move is indicative of the del...

Equity gauges end flat amid gloomy investor sentiment

Equity benchmark indices closed at near-flat levels on Friday as investors remained cautious about adverse news flow of Covid-19 vaccine trials, simmering India-China geopolitical tensions and a sharp sell-off in US equities. The BSE SP Sen...

Leopard found dead near village in MP's Umaria district

A four-year-old leopard was found dead in a forested area near a village in Madhya Pradeshs Umaria district on Friday, an official said. The carcass was found close to Barbaspur village, around 40 km from the district headquarters, the offi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020