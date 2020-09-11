Left Menu
2 minor girls raped in UP's Gonda

The incident took place in the Umri Begamganj police station area on Thursday evening, they added. The girls had stepped out of their houses to pluck guavas when the youth lured them into his residence and allegedly raped them, Circle Officer, Tarabganj, Mahaveer Singh said.

PTI | Gonda | Updated: 11-09-2020 16:30 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 16:30 IST
Two minor girls, aged six and seven, were allegedly raped by a man in a village here, police said on Friday.

The girls had stepped out of their houses to pluck guavas when the youth lured them into his residence and allegedly raped them, Circle Officer, Tarabganj, Mahaveer Singh said. A case has been registered, and raids are on to nab the culprit, he said, adding that the girls have been sent to the district hospital for a medical examination.

